Standard Club Announces Additional Premium Areas

We hereon issue notice of cancellation to amend the War Risks Trading Warranties.

The following are to be incorporated in the new list (see Appendix) and will become effective at 00.01 Hours Greenwich Mean Time 1 June 2019:

Added: Oman

Persian or Arabian Gulf and adjacent waters including the Gulf of Oman west of Longitude 58°E

United Arab Emirates

Amended: Saudi Arabia (Gulf coast)

Saudi Arabia (Red Sea coast) excluding transits

Definitions

Named Countries shall include their coastal waters up to 12 nautical miles offshore, unless specifically varied above.

Named Ports shall include all facilities/terminals within areas controlled by the relevant port authority/ies (or as may be more precisely defined by insurers) including offshore terminals/facilities, and all waters within 12 nautical miles of such but not exceeding 12 nautical miles offshore unless specifically stated.

Indian Ocean / Arabian Sea / Gulf of Aden / Gulf of Oman / Southern Red Sea

The waters enclosed by the following boundaries:

a) On the north-west, by the Red Sea, south of Latitude 15° N

b) on the west of the Gulf of Oman by Longitude 58° E

c) on the east, Longitude 65° E

d) and on the south, Latitude 12° S

excepting coastal waters of adjoining territories up to 12 nautical miles offshore unless otherwise provided.

