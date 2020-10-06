Standard Club is proud to support The Mission to Seafarers’ Flying Angel Campaign as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic

We recognise seafarers as key workers, it is the maritime trade that must continue ceaselessly to supply the world with food, medical supplies and goods whilst there has been an unprecedented standstill in many parts of the globe. It is essential that we provide them with the right support throughout the current pandemic.

We are therefore proud to support The Mission to Seafarers’ Flying Angel Campaign in response to COVID-19.

The Mission has carefully reviewed the needs of seafarers at this time, and have identified some key areas where support will continue to be needed for some time to come. Funds raised will support the following areas:

Technological Solutions

• Digital Chaplaincy (Chat to a Chaplain)

• Listening to seafarers; Seafarers’ Happiness Index App

• MiFi Internet Units for onboard communications

Resilience in Ports

• PPE global provisionMinibus adaptations

• Seafarer-safe Centres Fund

• Advocacy – representing seafarers

Find out more about the campaign, how you can offer your support, and how to access the vital services here.

Source: Standard Club