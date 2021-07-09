Standard Club PEME scheme

The club’s PEME scheme initially focused on clinics operating in the Philippines before expanding in 2019 to include Indonesia, India and Ukraine. These jurisdictions were selected because, between them, they represented almost 55% of all crew claims received, based upon a review of the club’s claims data between 2010 and 2015.

While the club’s scheme is advisory, in circumstances where a seafarer fails to obtain a Standard Club PEME certificate but is still compliant with the relevant Department of Health requirements, the club will issue specific advice to the member.

This advice is designed to mitigate the risk associated with the seafarer’s medical condition and ensure that the seafarer’s medical needs are considered prior to employment.

Source: The Standard Club