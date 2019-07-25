Standard Club: Piraeus office reopened

Following the earthquake which took place in Athens on Friday, we are pleased to inform brokers and members that the office has been reopened and business is as usual.

If you need to speak to a member of the team, you can find their contact details here.

In the interim period, staff were able to work remotely, and we are pleased to say that business was not interrupted by this incident.

We hope that our friends in Athens and the surrounding area were similarly unaffected by the earthquake and remain safe and well.

Source: The Standard Club