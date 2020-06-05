Star Bulk Announces Granting of Delisting Request From the OSLO BORS

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., announced that the OSLO BORS (“OSE”) granted the Company’s request for delisting from the OSE. The last listing day of the Company’s common shares on the OSE will be July 31st, 2020 and the delisting will take effect on August 3, 2020. The OSE was a secondary listing for the Company’s common shares since July 16, 2018.

The Company will announce details on the delisting process of the Company’s common shares on the OSE in due course.

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Oslo Stock Exchange (until July 31st, 2020) under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk operates a fleet of 116 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 12.9 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

