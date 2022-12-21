Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Achieves a Score of B (Management Level) at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for 2022

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced its score at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for 2022.

Star Bulk has participated in the CDP for a second year in a row achieving a score of B, improving its performance versus last year (2021) where it had scored a B-. This rating continues to place the Company at Management Level (B/B-) as per the CDP scoring, which is above the industry average of C (Awareness level), as well as above the global average of C (Awareness level). Management level indicates a maturity of “taking coordinated action on climate issues”, while Awareness level translates into “knowledge of impacts on, and of, climate issues”.

The CDP Score enables companies to understand their standing on climate governance, to identify areas which require attention, and to make progress towards environmental stewardship through benchmarking with peers. Within the scope of its ESG strategy, Star Bulk is committed to reporting transparently and to improving continuously its environmental performance, while contributing to the industry’s efforts to accelerate the transition towards a net zero future. The Company’s response to the 2022 CDP questionnaire is available on the CDP website.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers Corp.