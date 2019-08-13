Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition Of Own Sharesathens

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced that, pursuant to the Company’s previously announced share repurchase program,the Company purchased on August 9th10,336of its common shares in open market transactions at an average price of $9.0000for aggregate consideration of $93,024. The Company shall cancel all the common shares it has repurchased.On November 29, 2018, theCompany announced a share repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $50.0 million of the Company’s common shares. The timing and amount of any repurchaseswill be in the sole discretion of the Company’s management team, and will depend on legalrequirements, market conditions, stock price, alternative uses of capital and other factors. Repurchases of common shares may take place in privately negotiated transactions, in open market transactions pursuant to Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and/or pursuant to a trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company is not obligated under the terms of the program to repurchase any of its common shares. The repurchase program has no expiration date and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice. Common shares repurchases as part of this program will be cancelled by the Company.



Source: Star Bulk Carriers Corp.