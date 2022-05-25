Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $170.4 Million for the First Quarter of 2022 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to “we,” “us,” “our,” or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries.

Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer of Star Bulk, commented:

“Star Bulk reported strong results for the first quarter of 2022, with Net Income of $170.4 million, EBITDA of $220.7 million and TCE Revenues of $304.9 million. TCE for the quarter was $27,405 / day per vessel, an increase of 77% YoY. This result marks our strongest daily TCE performance for the first quarter of a year, when rates are traditionally weaker, since 2009. Looking to the next quarter, we have covered 74.3% of our available days for Q2 at a TCE of $29,759 / day per vessel.

We continue to return profits to our shareholders, with the Board of Directors approving a dividend of $1.65 per share as per the Company’s existing dividend policy. Over the last four quarters, we have distributed a dividend of $5.60 per share to our shareholders.

Dry bulk market prospects are favorable, notwithstanding the challenging global economic conditions. Main driver remains the limited supply growth with the historically low vessel orderbook and the upcoming environmental regulations further suppressing orders and speeds. Demand is still robust with continued strong commodity flows over longer distances due to infrastructure investments and trade dislocations.”

Recent Developments

Declaration of Dividend

As of March 31, 2022, we owned 128 vessels and our Total Cash Balance was $444.4 million. Taking into account the Minimum Cash Balance per Vessel of $2.10 million and deducting also the net proceeds of $4.3 million for the shares issued and sold under our effective at-the-market offering programs during the quarter (as described below), on May 24, 2022, pursuant to our dividend policy, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per share, payable on or about June 16, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of June 3, 2022. The ex-dividend date is expected to be June 2, 2022.

Shares Outstanding Update

During 2022 and through the date of this release, we have issued and sold 654,690 common shares under the effective at-the-market offering programs at an average price of $30.85 per share, resulting in net proceeds of $19.8 million, of which we received $4.3 million as of March 31, 2022.

In April 2022, we repurchased 450,011 common shares in open market transactions at an average price of $26.07 per share for an aggregate consideration of $11.7 million, pursuant to the previously announced $50.0 million share repurchase program, all of which were cancelled and removed from our share capital as of the date of this release. As of today, we have $28.0 million outstanding under the authorized share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”).

First Quarter 2022 and 2021 Results

For the first quarter of 2022, we had a net income of $170.4 million, or $1.67 earnings per share, compared to a net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $35.8 million, or $0.36 earnings per share.

Adjusted net income, which excludes certain non-cash items, was $175.6 million, or $1.72 earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to an adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $35.7 million, or $0.36 earnings per share.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2022 was $229.2 million, compared to $79.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain non-cash items, was $225.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $84.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Voyage revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $360.9 million from $200.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and Time charter equivalent revenues (“TCE Revenues”)1 were $304.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $156.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. TCE rate for the first quarter of 2022 was $27,405 compared to $15,462 for the first quarter of 2021 which is indicative of the significantly improved market conditions prevailing during the recent quarter.

For the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, vessel operating expenses were $57.5 million and $47.4 million, respectively, primarily driven by the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet to 128.0 vessels in the first quarter of 2022 from 119.3 vessels for the respective quarter of 2021. Vessel operating expenses for the first quarter of 2022 included additional crew expenses related to the increased number and cost of crew changes performed during the period as a result of COVID-19 restrictions estimated to be $2.8 million. Vessel operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included COVID-19 related expenses of $1.3 million and pre-delivery and pre-joining expenses of $0.5 million. Excluding non-recurring expenses such as the increased costs due to COVID-19 and pre-delivery and pre-joining expenses, our daily operating expenses per vessel for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were $4,747 and $4,251, respectively. This increase was mainly driven by higher repair and maintenance costs due to the preventive maintenance program of our fleet, ensuring quality service to our clients and minimizing off hire time.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were $8.8 million and $7.3 million, respectively, primarily due to the increase in the stock based compensation expense to $1.2 million from $0.3 million and the average number of vessels in our fleet. Vessel management fees for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were $4.8 million and $4.7 million, respectively. Our daily net cash general and administrative expenses per vessel (including management fees and excluding share-based compensation and other non-cash charges) for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were $1,065 and $1,087, respectively.

Interest and finance costs net of interest and other income/(loss) for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were $11.8 million and $12.7 million, respectively. This decrease is primarily attributable to the decline in the average interest rate on our outstanding indebtedness, mainly driven by the refinancing of certain of our debt agreements and the redemption of our outstanding 8.30% Senior Notes in July 2021, as well as the decrease in the weighted average outstanding debt balance during the corresponding periods.

