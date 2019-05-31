Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers logoShares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Star Bulk Carriers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 213,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $764.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,161,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,239,000 after buying an additional 3,603,984 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Source: Marketbeat