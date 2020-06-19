Star Bulk Carriers Provides Details On The Delisting Process From Oslo Børs, Deregistration From The Vps And Continued Trading On Nasdaq Under The Symbol “Sblk”

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., refers to the press release of June 4, 2020 announcing the delisting of the Company’s common shares from the Oslo Børs (“OSE”). The last day of trading on the Oslo Børs will be July 31, 2020 and the delisting will take effect as from August 3, 2020. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “SBLK”.

As a result of the delisting from OSE, the Company will also terminate the registration of its common shares with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (“VPS”). The termination will take effect following a transitional period, of approximately nine months, from the time of delisting (the “Transitional Period”). Star Bulk shareholders that currently have their shares registered in the VPS, whether individuals, entities, brokers or custodians, may elect to transfer their shareholdings to the United States prior to the expiration of the Transitional Period, to facilitate trading on Nasdaq. Such shareholdings may be held through a U.S. broker dealer or recorded directly in the shareholder’s name on the Company’s share register maintained by the Company’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer and Trust Company (“AST”). In order to complete this transfer, shareholders should contact their broker or custodian directly.

Any Star Bulk shareholders who still have shares registered in the VPS, as of 3 August 2020, will receive a letter with further information on the deregistration of the Company’s shares from the VPS.

Shares that have not been transferred (as described above) prior to the expiration of the Transitional Period, will be automatically removed from the VPS, on or about April 30, 2021, and be recorded in book entry form directly in the shareholder’s name (as per the VPS listed information) on the Company’s share register maintained by AST. A statement, relating to each such shareholder’s account, will be generated and mailed by AST. Additional information may be required from AST.

All shareholders currently holding the Company’s shares through the VPS are encouraged to contact their broker or custodian to transfer their common shares, to be held through a U.S. broker dealer or AST, as soon as possible and prior to the expiration of the Transitional Period and the termination of the Company’s VPS register.

Source: Star Bulk Carriers