Star Bulk Carriers Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report sent to investors on Friday, January 4th, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

