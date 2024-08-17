Star Information Systems and Color Line launch STAR Explorer pilot project designed to optimize fleet-wide maintenance

Trondheim-based Star Information Systems (STAR) extends collaboration with Norwegian cruise ferry operator Color Line with the launch of a landmark project that will harness the power of STAR’s new STAR Suite web-enabled technology platform to streamline maintenance planning, execution, and reporting.

Color Line’s decision to implement STAR Explorer – a core STAR Suite application – forms part of the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the highest standards of maintenance across its fleet.

Superintendent Marius Slettingdalen highlights the challenges faced by the company in the past: “Previously, we struggled to generate good data quality from work-order reporting due to manual free-text entries by maintenance engineers. With close to 200,000 jobs reported annually, equating to nine jobs per hour based on 12-hour shifts, it was clear we needed a more streamlined approach. It’s just not possible to report so many jobs with satisfactory quality.”

STAR Explorer will enable Color Line to transition from manual reporting to checklist-based and, in future, sensor-based reporting, ensuring a centralized, high-quality data lake that can be used to analyze trends and determine operational thresholds. “By automating reporting processes and leveraging sensor data, we aim to enhance work-order efficiency and improve resource utilization, also during scheduled drydocking. Basically, Star Information Systems is helping us build a digital replica of everything we can monitor,” Slettingdalen said.

STAR Product Director Per Anders Koien added: “The pilot project aligns with our core aim to consistently deliver the best operational support to our customers, providing robust and user-friendly software solutions. Our next-generation STAR Suite is built with several open-source elements and running on Linux Ubuntu environment to reduce the cost of ownership for customers. The new software is replacing all older software based on the Visual Basic 6.0 (VB6) programming language, enabling us to update and adapt features to our customers’ requirements much more rapidly. Our old software runs on many different operating systems and networks but when we are web-enabled, it will be the same for all customers. We are raring to go in rolling out this transformative system with first Color Line.”

The STAR Explorer project aims to generate the following key benefits:

Improved data quality – By transitioning to standardised checklist-based and sensor-based reporting, Color Line will significantly enhance the quality and reliability of maintenance data, enabling better insights and benchmarking.

Enhanced operational efficiency ­– Automation of reporting processes will streamline maintenance activities, allowing Color Line to optimize resource allocation, contractor management and spare parts management while reducing downtime and costs.

Proactive maintenance management – Sensor data will be used proactively by vessel system providers, for example the main engine OEM, to remotely monitor and identify potential issues before they escalate, generating automated work orders in STAR Explorer that will enable Color Line to take preventive action and minimize disruptions.

Cybersecurity enhancement – Centralizing STAR Explorer information flow through a single server onboard each vessel will ensure secure communication and data management.

Seamless integration – STAR Explorer APIs will enable smooth connections with all existing vessel systems, providing a global platform for data management and analysis.

Color Line is already using the STAR Suite Stock Count mobile app and in the process of implementing other modules including the Work Order and Consumption apps. It is also currently implementing API integration with classification society DNV’s digital MPMS tool to ensure survey and regulatory compliance, and to identify anomalies that need correction.

Commenting on the partnership with STAR, Slettingdalen emphasizes the importance of collaboration in driving digital transformation. “Working with STAR is a prime example of our cooperation with trusted third parties to improve processes, enhance sustainability and deliver exceptional service to our customers. STAR’s first-class support functions and consistent rapid response are invaluable for our ongoing digitalization journey,” he said.

Strong focus on customer support

Koien adds that standardizing STAR Suite installations and environments across all customers, and enabling web access on any device, will further improve the customer support experience in terms of consistency, efficiency, knowledge sharing and innovation. “Our goal is not just to meet, but to consistently exceed customer expectations. We strive to provide a support system that is agile, responsive and informed by industry best practices, thereby offering exceptional assistance globally,” he concluded.

Source: Star Information