Start of bunkering operations

Saras announces that from 1st September 2019 it will starts direct supply of shipping fuels (bunkering) at specific dedicated areas of the ports of Sarroch and Cagliari. Saras will be able to offer the complete range of marine fuels: in addition to MDO (marine diesel oil) and traditional fuel oils, in fact, it will be supplied the new ecological fuel oil with a very low sulfur content (max 0.5% as per the latest specifications IMO 2020). All products are produced locally at the Sarlux refinery.

The service is offered to meet the needs of ships arriving and departing from the above mentioned ports as well as to offer further supply options to the several ships that pass along the Sicilian Channel and the Tyrrhenian Sea. Refueling will be offered with a modern ship, the “M/T Atlantic”, equipped with all the most advanced safety tools and with a specifically trained crew, in order to offer the maximum guarantees to operate in full respect of the environment.

The commercial activity is carried out by Saras Trading SA, a Geneva-based company wholly owned by Saras.

Through this activity the Port of Cagliari will be provided a service not available until now. Saras is proud to continue its sustainable growth path and to be able to contribute to the industrial and commercial development of Sardinia.

Source: Saras