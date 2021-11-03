Starts Joint R&D on Integrated Navigation Support System Using AI and Other Cutting-edge Technologies, Initiative for Expediting Implementation of Autonomous Ships

As a part of an initiative to expedite implementation of autonomous ships, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has entered into a joint R&D agreement with Japan radio Co.,Ltd.(JRC) and YDK Technologies Co., Ltd. (YDK) to develop an integrated navigation support system that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies for assisting maneuvering in making safety maneuvering decisions. This joint R&D project aims to develop a system that will prevent serious maritime accidents such as ship collisions and groundings and that will lead to autonomous ship operations by combining “K” Line’s maneuvering knowledge and experience in safe ship operation over many years, JRC marine equipment’s knowledge and advanced radio technology developed, and YDK’s steering and propulsion control technology.

This system is expected to meet Degree 1 of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standard for development stages of autonomous ships and is an initiative to follow the global trend of the development of autonomous ships and further expedite the project.

An overview of this initiative and the joint R&D structure is shown below. The aim is to develop a comprehensive system that will further improve the safety of ship operations by utilizing the knowledge and technologies of the three partners in each process from situation awareness by the seafarer to maneuvering control of the ship, combined with the most advanced technologies provided by Groke Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, and Forum8 Co..

Overview of Initiative and Joint R&D Structure

Starting from April 2023, demonstration at sea will be conducted on various ship types and routes, both domestic and international, with the aim of full-scale commercial implementation in the future. “K” Line, JRC, and YDK will continue to develop the system to further improve the safety of ship operations by providing more advanced support and reducing the burden on seafarers and to assist in implementing autonomous ships.

Information display image

This R&D is a part of our efforts to develop a crew support system for navigation and engine part. The aim is to prevent serious marine accidents under congested water such as collision and grounding by providing safety information to navigator and supporting their decision-making through this Integrated Navigation Support System that utilizes advanced technology. We will continue to accelerate development to improve safety, transportation quality and environmental performance that including the basic technologies required for future autonomous ships in view of cooperation with various partners.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, LTD.