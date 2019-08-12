State in talks with VPT to develop Masula port

The Andhra Pradesh State government has intensified efforts to rope in Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) as the developer of the Machilipatnam deep seaport, high-placed sources associated with the talks on selecting the new developers told The Hindu.

First-stage talks with VPT were completed in early July.

Meanwhile, the State government has dropped Navayuga Construction Company Limited as the developer of the Machilipatnam port, canceling the concession agreement signed in June 2010, according to a midnight government order issued on Thursday by the Department of Industry, Infrastructure, Investment, and Commerce.

Source: The Hindu