Statement by IMO Secretary-General on the MV Sounion

Following the recent attack on the MV Sounion in the Red Sea Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said:

“I am extremely concerned about the situation regarding the tanker MV Sounion which was targeted while transiting the Southern Red Sea. The tanker is carrying some 150,000 tonnes of oil on board, that is approximately one million barrels of crude oil.

This is yet another unacceptable attack on international shipping, putting the lives of innocent seafarers at risk. I am grateful to all those involved in the rescue efforts for ensuring the seafarers have now all been safely evacuated.

The risk of an oil spill, posing an extremely serious environmental hazard, remains high and there is widespread concern about the damage such a spill would cause within the region.

IMO is in communication with national, regional and UN entities, as well as other stakeholders regarding the ongoing incident, and we are ready to offer support with any technical assistance to address the ongoing safety, security and environmental challenges posed by the stricken vessel.

I continue to monitor the situation closely and reiterate my call for an immediate end to the illegal, cowardly and unjustifiable attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea area. Merchant ships trading essential supplies and the seafarers serving on them should be free to navigate worldwide, unhindered by geopolitical tensions.”

Source: IMO