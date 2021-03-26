Statement from IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim on MV Ever Given incident

The IMO has been closely monitoring the incident involving the MV Ever Given, which ran aground in the Suez Canal on 23 March 2021.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said:

“I offer my encouragement to the Egyptian Authorities, as well as the salvors, tug and dredger operators and all other parties, who are working tirelessly to safely re-float the ship and resume transit through one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes as soon as possible. I appreciate the efforts of every individual involved.

I am aware of the implications of the temporary closure of the canal, and I ask for patience from stakeholders across the supply chain as everyone works to ensure that the ship, its crew, its cargo and the environment remain protected.

I look forward to receiving information from the investigation into the incident so that IMO can act on any appropriate recommendations derived from the findings.”

Source: IMO