Statement from IMO Secretary-General on Euroferry Olympia incident

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim expresses concern regarding the incident involving the fire onboard the ro-ro Euroferry Olympia.

He said, “I express my deep concern regarding the incident involving the fire onboard the ro-ro Euroferry Olympia, on 18 February, near the Island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea, while en route from Igoumenitsa, Greece, to Brindisi, Italy.

I wholeheartedly appreciate the efforts of the search and rescue authorities of Greece, as well as near-by merchant ships, for the rescue of more than 275 people and the ongoing work to locate a number of missing people.

I am saddened to learn of a confirmed fatality. I convey my condolences to all that have been impacted by the loss.

We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves.

I look forward to receiving the investigation report into this incident in due course.”

IMO’s Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE) is engaged in ongoing work to minimize the incidence and consequences of fires on ro-ro passenger ships.

Source: IMO