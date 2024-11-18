Statement from the International Chamber of Shipping on the plight of the crew of the Galaxy Leader

Tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary of the seizure of the crew of the Galaxy Leader by Yemeni insurgents. Ahead of this Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, speaking in Hong Kong has stated: “It seems incredible that a year has passed, and the crew of the Galaxy Leader are still being held hostage. Innocent seafarers and families who have had their lives irrevocably changed by geopolitical forces wholly out of their control.

The seafarers, some of whom have been at sea for nearly two years, have been held against their will only limited contact with their families, friends, and loved ones. This is unconscionable and must not be allowed to endure. We are thinking of the seafarers and all of those affected at this time, and we continue to call for humanity to prevail and their immediate release.”

Source: International Chamber of Shipping