Statement from Wallem Group Chairman

The following statement is from Wallem Group Chairman, Mr Nigel Hill:

The announcement was made on Friday 25th May that Simon Doughty has decided to step down from his role as CEO of Wallem Group. Simon and his wife have decided that the time has come to them to leave Hong Kong and return home to be with their daughters and ageing parents.

We have begun the search for Simon’s successor – the executive search is being handled by Jennifer Curtis at Cripps Sears in London. An announcement will be made when the right candidate has been found.

In the meantime, Simon, myself and the Wallem Group Board of Directors are focused on ensuring that it is business as usual. Simon has agreed to stay on as CEO until his successor as been found.

Thank you.

Source: Wallem Group