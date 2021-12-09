Statement of John Butler, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council on the U.S. House passage of HR 4996, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021

The House passed HR 4996 without proper debate or committee process. The bill is a political statement of frustration with supply chain challenges – frustrations that ocean carriers share.

The problem is that the bill is not designed to fix the end-to-end supply chain congestion that the world is experiencing, and it will not and cannot fix that congestion.

The World Shipping Council will continue to work with the Congress to seek real solutions that further strengthen the ocean transportation system that has supported the U.S. economy throughout the pandemic.

Source: World Shipping Council