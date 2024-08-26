State’s iconic Hornby Lighthouse unveiled brighter than ever

The veil around the State’s third oldest lighthouse has revealed Hornby Lighthouse is gleaming brighter than ever following a 12-month major restoration project by Port Authority of NSW on this important piece of working maritime heritage.

Since 1858, the State Heritage-listed lighthouse has served as a beacon to seafarers and recreational maritime enthusiasts entering Sydney Harbour, keeping them well away from the treacherous rocks that have claimed hundreds of lives.

Port Authority of NSW CEO Captain Philip Holliday said Hornby Lighthouse remains an important navigational aid to sailors entering Sydney Harbour.

“In 1857, two maritime tragedies, the deadly wrecking of the Dunbar off South Head and the Catherine Adamson off North Head, triggered the need for a lighthouse to safely guide seafarers to shore.

“Standing now 166 years later, the eye-catching red and white stripes of Hornby Lighthouse are a crucial part of our network of navigational aids that, along with our marine pilots with their detailed knowledge of local waterways and some advanced technology, safely guide ships passing through our harbours to avoid maritime disasters.

“Our team has painstakingly restored Hornby Lighthouse to its former glory, preserving its significant state heritage value while repairing damage caused by the elements over the years,” Captain Holliday said.

Port Authority of NSW General Manager of Projects Catherine Blaine said the restoration took meticulous care and attention to preserve the lighthouse’s significant heritage features and restore its structural integrity.

“As part of the works, we conducted an analysis of the paint used in 1858 to create a modern version that almost exactly replicates the original, repainting the external walls to recreate the iconic red and white stripes.

“We worked closely with heritage specialists to restore the sandstone blocks using a desalination process to prevent corrosion, replaced and waterproofed damaged roof panels, gutters and glazing, repaired the steel lamphouse structure and the heritage steel internal staircase, and upgraded the electrical infrastructure for the lantern to future proof the lighthouse for the years to come.”

Source: Port Authority of New South Wales (Port Authority)