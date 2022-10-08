Steady demand across vessels propel Baltic index to weekly gains

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index (.BADI) fell on Friday pressured by a dip in the capesize segment, but posted a weekly rise powered by overall gains across all vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 31 points, or about 1.6%, to 1,961.

It posted a weekly gain of 11.4%, gaining for five out of the last six weeks.

The capesize index (.BACI) lost 110 points, or about 4.4%, at 2,396, but notched up a 23% weekly gain.

Average daily earnings for capesizes (.BATCA), which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $912 to $19,874.

The panamax index (.BPNI) added three points to rise to 2,235, posting a fifth straight weekly gain of 7.3%.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes (.BPWT), which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, were up $32 to $20,116.

World Food Programme (WFP) has left Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said.

The supramax index (.BSIS) rose 16 points to 1,706.

Source: Reuters