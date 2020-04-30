STEALTHGAS INC. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

STEALTHGAS INC. (Nasdaq: GASS), a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, today announced the preliminary results of its tender offer to purchase up to 4,761,904 shares of its common stock, par value of $0.01 per share, at a price of $2.10 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., New York City Time, on April 28, 2020.

Based on a preliminary count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Co., LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, the total number of shares tendered in the tender offer was 1,366,045 shares. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer and based on the preliminary count by the depositary, the Company expects to repurchase a total of 1,366,045 shares of its common stock through the tender offer at a price of $2.10 per share, for a total cost of $2,868,694.50, excluding fees and expenses. The total of 1,366,045 shares that the Company expects to accept for repurchase represents approximately 3.5% of the Company’s total outstanding shares of common stock as of April 28, 2020.

The number of shares of common stock expected to be purchased by the Company and the aggregate purchase price for the shares are preliminary and subject to final confirmation by the depositary and the proper delivery of shares tendered, including shares tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedure. The final results of the tender offer will be announced promptly following completion of the confirmation process. Payment for shares of common stock accepted for purchase by the Company will be made in accordance with the terms of the tender offer promptly following final confirmation of the number of shares tendered. Certificates for all shares tendered and not purchased will be returned or, in the case of shares tendered by book-entry transfer, will be credited to the account maintained with the book-entry transfer facility by the participant who delivered the shares to the tendering pursuant to the terms of the tender offer.

Source: STEALTHGAS INC.