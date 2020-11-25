Stealthgas Inc. Exhibits Resilience Against Adverse Market Conditions Amid COVID-19 Negative Impact

Stealthgas Inc., a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet utilization of 96.9% – with 114 days of technical off hire, as a result of five drydockings – all completed within Q3 ‘20.

Fleet operational utilization of 96.0%, mainly due to 10 of our ships being in the spot market – equivalent to 21.4% of voyage days.

Fleet calendar days down by 4.4% year over year to 3,865 – attributed mostly to the decrease in the number of operating vessels.

About 68% of fleet days secured on period charters for the remainder of 2020, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods representing approximately $80 million in contracted revenues. Period coverage for 2021 is currently 33%.

Delivery of a 7,500 cbm newbuilding LPG vessel, the Eco Alice, on September 30, 2020.

Sale of our LPG vessel the Gas Nemesis II (2001 built), on November 2, 2020 for further trading.

Voyage revenues of $37.1 million in Q3 ’20, an increase of $0.5 million compared to Q3 ’19 mostly due to increased revenues from our LPG and Aframax time charters.

Net Income of $0.8 million for Q3 ‘20 corresponding to an EPS of $0.02.

EBITDA of $13.3 million for Q3 ‘20 compared to $14.1 million in Q3 ’19.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.8 million in Q3 ‘20 compared to $14.7 million in Q3 ’19.

Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at 36.5% and year over year reduction in finance costs by $2.0 million.

Total cash of?$42.0 million as of September 30, 2020 – following theall cash delivery paymentfor the Eco Alice. Related loan drawdown took place in the beginning of October 2020 thus increasing our cash base.

Adjusted Net Income of $3.2 million for Q3 ‘20 corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.08.

Third Quarter 2020 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $37.1 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.4%, compared to revenues of $36.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, following an increase of our time charter revenue stemming from small LPGs, our 22,000 semi–refrigerated LPG vessels and our aframax tanker.

Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $3.8 million and $13.8 million, respectively, compared to $4.9 million and $12.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The $1.1 million decrease in voyage expenses, in spite of our higher exposure in the spot market, was mainly attributed to the decline of bunker costs by 20%. The 12.2% increase in vessels’ operating expenses compared to the same period of 2019, is a result of two of our vessels, a small LPG and our aframax tanker, coming off bareboat as well as increased crew costs faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drydocking costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $2.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the third quarter of 2020 relate to the drydocking of five vessels compared to the drydocking of one vessel in the same period of last year.

General and Administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $0.6 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period of last year. This decrease is mainly attributed to the fact that for the three months ended September 30, 2019 share based compensation expense was incurred, which was not the case for the three months ended September 30, 2020 since all the shares awarded under our equity compensation plan vested in August 2019.

Depreciation for each of the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $9.4 million.

Impairment loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.5 million relating to the LPG vessel Gas Nemesis II for which the Company entered into an agreement to sell subsequent to September 30, 2020. No such loss was recorded in the same period of last year.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $3.1 million and $5.1 million, respectively. The $2.0 million decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the decline of LIBOR rates and the decrease of our indebtedness.

Equity income/(loss) in joint ventures for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was income of $0.6 million and loss of $0.2 million, respectively. The $0.8 million increase from the same period of last year, is mainly due to the profitability of the three secondhand (2010 built) 35,000 cbm medium gas carriers which operate under a joint venture arrangement since Q1 ‘20.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported Net income of $0.8 million, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The weighted average number of shares for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 37.9 million and 39.8 million, respectively. This decrease in the number of shares is as a result of our share buyback program and the tender offer during April 2020.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $0.02 compared to loss per share of $0.01 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $3.2 million or $0.08 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $0.4 million or $0.01 per share for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $13.3 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss)/Income are set forth below.

An average of 42 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Nine Months 2020 Results:

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $107.7 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 1.3%, compared to revenues of $109.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to the reduction of our calendar days by 7.7% as a result of the decrease in the average number of our owned vessels by 1.7 vessels, along with a 86.9% reduction in the calendar days of our charter-in vessels.

Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $8.7 million and $38.6 million, respectively, compared to $12.9 million and $37.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The $4.2 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the 26.7% (or 555 days) reduction of spot days and the 10% reduction in bunker costs. The $1.6 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses is mostly due to fewer vessels on bareboat and increased crew costs faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drydocking costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $2.7 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 mainly related to the drydocking of five vessels, while the costs for the same period of last year related to the docking survey of one small LPG and the drydocking of a second LPG vessel.

General and Administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $1.6 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period of last year. This decrease is mainly attributed to the fact that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 share based compensation expense was incurred, which was not the case for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 since all the shares awarded under our equity compensation plan vested in August 2019.

Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $28.0 million, a $0.4 million decrease from $28.4 million for the same period of last year, due to the decrease in the average number of our vessels.

Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $3.1 million relating to two of its oldest vessels and one vessel for which the Company entered into an agreement to sell subsequent to September 30, 2020. No such loss was recorded in the same period of last year.

Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $11.0 million and $16.5 million respectively. The $5.5 million decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the decline of LIBOR rates particularly in the second quarter of 2020, along with the decrease of our indebtedness.

Equity income in joint ventures for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $3.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The $2.9 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to the profitability of the three secondhand (2010 built) 35,000 cbm medium gas carriers which operate under a joint venture arrangement since Q1 ‘20.

As a result of the above, the Company reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $12.7 million, compared to net income of $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The weighted average number of shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 38.5 million and 39.8 million, respectively. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $0.33 compared to earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $15.8 million, or $0.41 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per share, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $51.6 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

An average of 41.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 43.1 vessels for the same period of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $27.6 million and total debt amounted to $346.8 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 debt repayments amounted to $31.2 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements:

A two year time charter for its 1997 built LPG carrier, the Gas Galaxy, to a Major International Chemical Producer until September 2022.

A one year time charter extension for its 2001 built LPG carrier, the Gas Spirit, to an International LPG Trader until November 2021.

A six month? time charter extension for its 2020 built LPG carrier, the Eco Texiana, to an International LPG Trader until June 2021.

A six month? time charter extension for its 2018 built LPG carrier, the Eco Freeze, to an International LPG Trader until April 2021.

A two month? time charter for its 2008 built LPG carrier, the Gas Imperiale, to a Major International Trading House until November 2020.

With these charters, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $80 million. Total anticipated voyage days of our fleet is 68% covered?for the remainder of 2020 and currently, 33% for 2021.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

In the third quarter of 2020, StealthGas marked a quite satisfactory performance given that we operated in a rather difficult market. With the COVID-19 pandemic still persisting our market has been heavily affected. Due to imposed lockdowns we witnessed a decline in demand for LPG, and charterers sentiment has been affected thus making them reluctant to take forward positions on period contracts. Adding to this, regulations pertaining to crew safety and crew changes have added to our costs- and will continue to do so up until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Nevertheless our Company not only achieved strong revenues but managed to end the quarter with profitable results. We feel confident that we can successfully navigate in our market even during testing times. In addition, we further acknowledge that had our market not been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems we would have had a far better run this year.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Source: StealthGas Inc.