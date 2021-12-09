STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Improved Nine-Month Results, Hails Tanker Spin-off Which Will Refocus The Company in its Core LPG Business

STEALTHGAS INC., a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

• Successful spin-off of our four tankers concluded on December 3, 2021 to a new listed entity called Imperial Petroleum Inc.

• This spin-off allows the creation of two businesses in distinct sectors of the shipping industry, LPG carriers and tankers.

• Fleet utilization of 97.4% – with 101 days of technical off hire mainly as a result of the completion of two drydockings with two ballast water system installations and the partial completion of another two drydockings within Q3 2021.

• Fleet operational utilization of 94.1%, a softer performance compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due increased number of commercial idle days.

• About 77% of fleet days secured on period charters for the first quarter of 2022, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating approximately $66 million (excl. JV vessels) in contracted revenues. Period coverage for the remainder of Q4 21’ is 93%.

• Voyage revenues of $37.5 million in Q3 21’, an increase of $0.4 million compared to Q3 20’ mostly due to a reduction of bareboat activity by 383 days where revenues are by default lower than time charter and spot revenue, partially offset by a decrease in spot revenues.

• Net Income of $1.2 million for Q3 21’ corresponding to an EPS of $0.03.

• Adjusted Net Income1 of $1.8 million for Q3 21’ corresponding to an Adjusted EPS1 of $0.05.

• Adjusted EBITDA1 of $14.6 million in Q3 21’ compared to $15.8 million in Q3 20’- mainly due to higher voyage and operating costs.

• Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at 36.6%, and reduction in finance costs by $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period of last year.

• Total cash, including restricted cash, of $57.3 million as of September 30, 2021 – with no capital expenditure commitments in the near future.

Third Quarter 2021 Results:

• Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $37.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.1%, compared to revenues of $37.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, mainly due to four fewer vessels on bareboat, which are now operating either on spot or under a time charter contract, offset by a decline in spot revenues due to a rise in commercial idle days.

• Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $4.5 million and $15.5 million, respectively, compared to $3.8 million and $13.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The $0.7 million increase in voyage expenses, in spite of the decline of spot days by 32%, is attributed to the sharp rise of daily bunker costs by 53%. The 12.3% increase in vessels’ operating expenses compared to the same period of 2020, is a result of four fewer vessels on bareboat, which vessels are now operating either on time charter or in the spot market along with a further increase of our daily crew costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $1.2 million and $0.6 million, respectively. This $0.6 million increase compared to the same period of last year is due to stock compensation costs along with costs related to the spin-off transaction.

• Drydocking costs for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $1.8 million and $2.3 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the third quarter of 2021 relate to the completion of two drydockings with two ballast water system installations and the partial completion of another two drydockings compared to the drydocking in progress of five vessels in the same period of last year.

• Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $9.4 million and $9.4 million, respectively, as there was only a slight decrease in the average number of our vessels.

• Impairment loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was nil. Impairment loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.5 million relating to the sale of one of our vessels.

• Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $3.4 million and $3.1 million, respectively. Although interest charges declined compared to the same period of last year, we incurred about $0.6 million of prepayment and arrangement fees in relation to loan refinancings.

• Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $1.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The $0.7 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to improved profitability stemming from the operation of both of our joint venture arrangements.

• As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $1.2 million, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 37.9 million and 37.9 million, respectively.

• Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $0.03 compared to earnings per share of $0.02 for the same period of last year.

• Adjusted net income was $1.8 million or $0.05 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to adjusted net income of $3.2 million or $0.08 per share for the same period of last year.

• EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $14.0 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

• An average of 41.8 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 42.0 vessels for the same period of 2020.

Nine Months 2021 Results:

• Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, amounted to $114.2 million, an increase of $6.5 million, or 6.0%, compared to revenues of $107.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to the reduction of our bareboat activity by 53.2% (equivalent to 1,549 days) where revenues are inherently lower, along with an increase in spot days.

• Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $17.4 million and $46.4 million, respectively, compared to $8.7 million and $38.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The $8.7 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to the 70% (or 1,061 days) increase of spot days. The $7.8 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses, is due to the seven vessels (six small LPGs and our aframax tanker), previously on bareboat, now operating either on time charter or in the spot market for which we incur operating costs along with a rise of crew related costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $3.1 million and $1.6 million, respectively. This $1.5 million increase compared to the same period of last year is primarily due to to stock compensation costs along with costs related to the spin off transaction.

• Drydocking costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $4.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively. The costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 mainly related to the drydocking of six small LPG vessels, while the costs for the same period of last year related to the drydocking of five vessels.

• Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $28.5 million, a $0.5 million increase from $28.0 million for the same period of last year, due to the slight increase in the average number of our vessels.

• Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $3.1 million relating to three vessels, one older vessel plus two vessels for which the Company has entered into separate agreements to sell them to third parties. Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.1 million relating to two of its oldest vessels and one vessel for which the Company entered into an agreement to sell subsequent to September 30, 2020.

• Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $9.5 million and $11.0 million respectively. The $1.5 million decrease from the same period of last year, is mostly due to the decline of LIBOR rates, partially offset by the incurrence of refinancing related costs.

• Equity earnings in joint ventures for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was $6.6 million and $3.2 million, respectively. The $3.4 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to the gain on sale of one of the vessels owned by the MGC joint venture arrangement.

• As a result of the above, the Company reported a net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $3.6 million, compared to a net income of $12.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 was 37.9 million and 38.5 million, respectively. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $0.10 compared to earnings per share of $0.33 for the same period of last year.

• Adjusted net income was $7.2 million, or $0.19 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to adjusted net income of $15.8 million, or $0.41 per share, for the same period of last year.

• EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $41.6 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 41.8 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 41.4 vessels for the same period of 2020.

• As of September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $43.1 million and total debt amounted to $344.7 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 debt repayments amounted to $114.9 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements:

• A one-year time charter for its 2015 built LPG carrier the Eco Galaxy, to an Oil Major up until December 2022.

• A one-year time charter extension for its 2014 built LPG carrier the Eco Invictus, to an Oil Major up until November 2022.

• A one-year time charter for its 2021 built LPG carrier the Eco Blizzard, to an International LPG Trader up until October 2022.

• A six months’ time charter extension for its 2015 built LPG carrier the Eco Dream, to an Oil Major up until June 2022.

• A five months’ time charter extension for its 2016 built LPG carrier the Eco Czar, to an International LPG Trader up until June 2022.

• A six months’ time charter for its 2011 built LPG carrier the Gas Elixir, to an Oil Major up until March 2022.

• A five months’ time charter for its 2016 built LPG carrier the Eco Dominator, to an International LPG trader up until March 2022.

• A three months’ time charter for its 2011 built LPG carrier the Gas Cerberus, to an International Petrochemical trader up until February 2022.

• A two months’ time charter for its 2012 built LPG carrier the Gas Husky, to an Oil Major up until February 2022.

With these charters, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $66 million.

For the year 2022, the Company has about 39% of fleet days secured under period contracts.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

We are pleased with the successful completion of our tankers spin-off to a newly listed entity called Imperial Petroleum. With regards to StealthGas, the separation of the four tankers will give the opportunity to focus exclusively on the broader LPG market which has always been our core business. The Company owns predominately small LPGs for which rates are less volatile along with larger LPG vessels facing more volatile freight rates- thus the capability to increase revenue dynamics. Given the different nature of risk that tankers and gas carriers bear, the strategic move of separating these two asset classes will give shareholders the flexibility to adjust their holdings according to the sector in which they want to invest and the timing in the cycle.

Focusing on GASS results in the third quarter of 2021- these were primarily undermined by the weak spot market and particularly the increased commercial off hire days. As the market improved from September onwards, we took the opportunity to fix almost all of our fleet on period charters and soundly position ourselves for the upcoming quarters. Regardless of the LPG market improvement evident this past couple of months, the biggest global concern is still the COVID-19 pandemic. New variants might potentially heavily impact the market in the short term; And that’s why we have chosen to be defensive with low leverage and having only a few ships operating in the spot market.

Source: STEALTHGAS INC.