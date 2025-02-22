STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Record Results for Third Year in a Row in 2024

STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

All-time record Net Income of $69.9 million for the twelve month period of 2024, a 34.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Strong profitability continued for the fourth quarter, with Net income of $14.2 million corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.38.

Revenues increased by 27.3% compared to the same period of last year to $43.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Further increased period coverage. About 70% of fleet days for 2025 are secured on period charters, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating over $200 million (excl. JV vessels) in contracted revenues.

Continued reducing leverage, making $108.2 million in debt repayments during the twelve month period of 2024 and $34.4 million in the current quarter of 2025. Currently, 26 out of 28 vessels in the fully owned fleet are unencumbered.

Maintaining ample cash and cash equivalents (incl. restricted cash) of $84.5 million as of December 31, 2024 enabling the Company to further reduce debt.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results1:

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $43.5 million compared to revenues of $34.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, based on an average of 27.6 vessels and 27.0 vessels owned by the Company, respectively, as the vessels remaining in the fleet earned higher revenues due to better market conditions.

Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $3.2 million and $13.6 million, respectively, compared to $3.3 million and $12.9 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The $0.7 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to increase in crew costs and maintenance expenses, while the voyage expenses remained stable between 2024 and 2023.

Drydocking costs for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.9 million and $0.03 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the fourth quarter of 2024 mainly relate to the completed drydocking of three vessels, compared to no drydocking of vessels in the same period of last year.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $3.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock-based compensation expense.

Depreciation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $6.6 million and $5.6 million, respectively, a $1.0 million increase is mainly related to the increase in average number of vessels owned by the Company and to the partial replacement of some of the older vessels with newer and larger ones which have a higher cost.

Interest and finance costs for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, were $1.4 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The $0.9 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments.

Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, were $1.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a gain of $0.5 million and $0.9 million, respectively. The $0.4 million decrease was primarily due to decrease in number of vessels in joint ventures.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $14.2 million, compared to net income of $8.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 35.3 million and 35.3 million, respectively.

Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $0.38 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.25 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $16.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.44 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to Adjusted net income of $10.3 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.29 for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $21.2 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

An average of 27.6 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 27.0 vessels for the same period of 2023.

Twelve months 2024 Results:

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, amounted to $167.3 million, an increase of $23.8 million, or 16.6%, compared to revenues of $143.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as the vessels remaining in the fleet earned higher revenues due to better market conditions.

Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $11.7 million and $49.8 million, respectively, compared to $13.2 million and $53.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The $1.5 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the decrease in spot days, while the $3.3 million decrease in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels in our fleet.

Drydocking costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $5.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 mainly related to the completed drydocking of seven vessels, while the costs for the same period of last year mainly related to the completed drydocking of three of the larger handysize vessels.

General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $10.3 million and $5.3 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock-based compensation expense.

Depreciation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $26.1 million, a $2.4 million increase from $23.7 million for the same period of last year, as the Company partly replaced some of the older vessels with newer and larger vessels which have a higher cost.

Impairment loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was nil and $2.8 million, respectively. The impairment loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, related to two vessels for which the Company had entered into separate agreements to sell to third parties.

Gain on sale of vessels for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $0.05 million compared to $7.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease is attributed to the sale of four of the Company’s vessels during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the sale of two vessels during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, which had been classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2023.

Interest and finance costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were $9.1 million and $10.0 million, respectively. The $0.9 million decrease from last year is primarily due to continued debt prepayments.

Interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was $3.4 million and $3.7 million, respectively. The $0.3 million decrease is mainly attributed to decrease in interest rates and over the corresponding period.

Equity earnings in joint ventures for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was a gain of $15.6 million and a gain of $12.3 million, respectively. The $3.3 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to a profitable sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures.

As a result of the above, the Company reported a net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 of $69.9 million, compared to a net income of $51.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 35.2 million and 37.2 million, respectively.

Earnings per share, basic, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $1.91 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $1.38 for the same period of last year.

Adjusted net income was $77.3 million, corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $2.11 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to adjusted net income of $50.5 million, or $1.34 per share, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $101.6 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

An average of 27.2 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 29.3 vessels for the same period of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) amounted to $84.5 million and total debt amounted to $84.9 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):

A twelve months time charter for its 2024 built LPG carrier Eco Wizard, until Dec 2025.

A twelve months time charter for its 2020 built LPG carrier Eco Alice, until Feb 2026.

A twelve months time charter for the JV-owned 2007 built LPG carrier Gas Haralambos, until Dec 2025.

A three months time charter for the 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Husky, until April 2025.

As of February 2025, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $200 million.

As of February 2025, the Company has circa 70% of fleet days secured under period contracts and contracted revenues of approximately $107 million for the remainder of the year.

On January 21, 2025, the previously announced sale of the Gas Shuriken was concluded and the vessel was delivered to its new owners.

Share Repurchase Program Increase

Today the Board of Directors authorized a $5 million increase to the existing $25 million common stock repurchase program for a total aggregate amount of $30 million. Shares of common stock may be purchased, from time to time, in open market or privately negotiated transactions, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $19.4 million.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

It is with great pride that we announce today for the third consecutive year record annual profits. After a successful fourth quarter we concluded 2024 reporting net income of $70 million for the year, a 35% increase, far outpacing the underlying market improvement for our vessels. We are delivering on our strategic priorities, modernizing the fleet, securing revenues and de-risking the business, aiming to bring strong value to StealthGas shareholders. We can now say we are net debt free, after having further reduced our debt in the current quarter. We are close to completing our deleverage that will bring a long term advantage to the fleet and the Company is in a solid footing. As successful as we have been we are established in the shipping markets long enough not to forget that we operate in a volatile sector where fortunes can be made and lost quite rapidly. We are optimistic for the future albeit evermore cautiously not least because the current global geopolitics that can have a strong influence on shipping markets are for the time being quite opaque with too many developing situations. Finally, in order to give further value back to our shareholders, we are renewing our share repurchases and increasing up to $10.5 million the amount available to us for this task.

