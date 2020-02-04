Steamship Mutual launches the “Yacht Club”

Steamship Mutual has been a market leader providing specialist P&I insurance for yachts for over 10 years. It is proud to announce the launch of its new brand, the “Yacht Club”.

Our dedicated yacht terms and conditions have been specifically adapted to meet the needs of yacht owners, and we have unique additional covers that allow us to offer the widest and most innovative cover.

Team Manager Hugo Jacquot says: “Steamship Mutual is committed to retain and develop its current book of yacht business hence why we are making significant changes to retain the edge we have gained over recent years. We have recruited a new yacht underwriter, Simone Vena, who armed with his previous experience in yachting (sailing, broking and underwriting) will be the driver of the continued sustainable growth of Steamship Mutual Yacht portfolio. We are also launching new products that will be available to all yacht owners and our new brand “Yacht Club” in order to give the portfolio the identity it deserves.”

The Steamship Mutual Yacht Club offers

• A dedicated underwriting and claims team with in-depth experience of the yachting industry, committed to deliver an exceptional service

• A liability cover that offers tailor made solutions, with limits up to US$1 billion

• A fully comprehensive P&I cover enhanced with a wide range of additional products.

Source: Steamship Mutual