Steamship Mutual P&I Club: Financial Update and 2019 Renewal

At a Board Meeting in Tokyo on 29 January the following developments were reported.

Tonnage

The Directors were pleased to note the continued growth in the Association’s owned entry, 1.5 million tons in the period 20 February 2018 to 20 January 2019, increasing the combined owned and chartered entry to 160 million tons.

Underwriting Results

2018/19 Policy Year

Claims up to US$250,000 in the current year are slightly lower than at the same point last year, in line with the average experience of the previous five years. The number of claims estimated in excess of US$250,000 is higher than the previous years’ average, but the sum of those claims is comparable with the five year average.

Pool claims across the International Group are higher at this point of the year’s development than in 2017/18 which itself was notable for a high level of claims compared to previous years. Presently, no claims from the Association have been made on the Pool whilst eighteen claims have been reported by other Clubs. Even at this early stage of development we can anticipate a higher cost than last year.

2017/18 and Prior Years

The overall development of claims in prior years has been slightly less favourable than expected in the period to date.

Investments

In the eleven months ending 20 January the Club has recorded a small positive return, excluding the impact of currency movements on investments.

Source: Steamship Mutual P&I Club