Steel, aluminum tariffs seen hurting U.S. economy – Moody’s

01/06/2018

The United States imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico may boost some domestic metal products, but it will likely hurt the U.S. economy, Moody’s Investors Service said.

“They would increase input costs for a range of manufacturers, potentially feed into overall price levels and may invite retaliatory measures that hurt certain U.S. exporters,” Moody’s Managing Director Atsi Sheth said in a statement.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

