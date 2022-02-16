Steerprop expands its worldwide presence by establishing a subsidiary in North America

True to its principle of Resolve to Perform, maritime propulsion specialist Steerprop enhances its customer support by strengthening its presence in the North American market. By establishing a subsidiary in Houston, Texas, Steerprop ensures the level of service its customers have grown to rely on.

The investment, which also includes building substantial warehouse facilities in addition to proprietary 24/7 sales and maintenance services, aims specifically at covering the needs and requirements of North American customers with local, comprehensive know-how and expertise.

“Our local presence in North America allows us to ensure the high standard customer experience which Steerprop is known for. Serving customers with our resolve to perform, starting from the design phase, up to maintenance of the vessel, guarantees a fit-for-purpose solution that the customer needs and deserves,” says Steerprop’s CEO Mr. Riku-Pekka Hägg.

Steerprop is committed to providing uncompromised service throughout the running-up period of Steerprop North America’s subsidiary’s operations. To ensure this, experienced service specialist Southern Thrusters LLC, based in Houma, Louisiana, was chosen as Steerprop’s subcontracting service partner in the United States and Mexico. This co-operation has been up-and-running since January 2022.

During the running-up period, original Steerprop spare parts will continue to be provided by the company’s warehouse in Finland without any disruption. In 2022, as Steerprop begins its operation in North America, the company ensures even more flexible availability for spare parts.

Source: Steerprop