Stella Maris launches new Life at Sea report focusing on seafarers’ mental health and wellbeing

Many seafarers still fear the stigma of speaking openly about their struggles while working at sea, so shipping needs to keep crew mental health and wellbeing high-up on its agenda, a leading global maritime charity has urged.

Stella Maris’ Life at Sea Report 2024 is launched today on World Mental Health Day. This year’s edition focuses on the importance of mental health in the maritime industry and the role played by hundreds of Stella Maris chaplains and volunteers around the globe to support the mental wellbeing of seafarers.

“Seafarers are tough, they have to be. Being part of a small crew is inherently challenging. The work is relentless, and emotions such as loneliness, fear and boredom are difficult to endure,” said Stella Maris CEO and National Director Tim Hill.

“But it can be hard for seafarers to talk about their worries. The fear of being judged or lowering morale among crew often keeps them silent. When seafarers are concerned about their families, they can feel powerless and isolated,” he added.

“At Stella Maris, we believe that face-to-face interaction makes a huge difference. A friend in port. A listening ear. A welcoming smile. When you ask seafarers about life at sea, they often say they miss the feeling of being connected. Human connection is what Stella Maris chaplains provide in their tens of thousands of ship visits each year.

And when crisis strikes, the value and impact of our chaplains’ support is even greater, providing a unique service to the world’s seafarers wherever they are.” he explained.

As with previous years, the Report features excellent case studies of how Stella Maris’ support has provided a lifeline for many seafarers caught up in crises. It includes examples of Ukrainian seafarers anxious about their future and that of their families, seafarers worried about sailing through the current conflict zones of the Red Sea and the Black Sea, a case of a seafarer in emotional distress after being arrested, and a crew under enormous financial strain after not being paid for weeks.

The Report also highlights how Stella Maris’ partnership with the shipping industry including P&I Clubs, shipping companies and other welfare agencies, has been vital in helping to address and solve crews’ concerns.

“One of the most important things the industry can invest in is making sure seafarers continue to get caring, compassionate human contact,” says clinical psychologist Charles Watkins, who is featured in the Report.

“Stella Maris has chaplains around the world, in all cultures, and they have a really good feeling for culture and what that means for mental and physical health. These small things – going on board, chatting to crews, asking about their families – they are not small at all. They are huge. I’ve been on board vessels with Stella Maris chaplains and have seen for myself. This is significant, impactful work,” he added.

Download Stella Maris’ 2024 Life At Sea Report here https://stellamaris.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/2024-Life-at-Sea-A4-Landscape-web.pdf

Source: Stella Maris