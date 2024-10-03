Stella Maris launches Ukraine Financial Resilience Training programme to help rebuild seafarers’ and their families’ lives

Leading global maritime charity Stella Maris is proactively engaging in helping to rebuild the lives of Ukrainian seafarers and their families, torn apart by the ongoing war with Russia, by launching a financial resilience training programme for them. With the potential to financially empower 150,000 Ukrainian people in the maritime sector including their families, the programme is part-funded (50%) by Stella Maris UK. It will be delivered by Stella Maris Ukraine in partnership with the Ukrainian Catholic University, the Business Incubator Group Ukraine, and others.

The course will cover the basics of personal finance, future financial planning, managing income, expenses and savings, and a guide to pensions. Ukraine’s maritime environment has faced unprecedented destruction in recent years. The war has devastated the country’s sports, education, transport industry, shipbuilding, and, of course, the Navy. Ukrainian seafarers are taken captive, killed, injured, or lose the ability to work at sea, while port workers continue their duties under constant missile attacks. Ukrainian seafarers and their families have suffered significant deteriorations in their financial situations because of the war, either while at sea, or ashore at home, or in a second country as refugees. The upheaval and the associated additional living costs – and the loss of income caused by the war – have all put significant financial pressure on seafarers and their families. This has also added to their stress, impacting their mental wellbeing.

With this in mind, Stella Maris Ukraine has in the last year, taken the lead in restoring the country’s maritime environment as a unified sector. It creates a safe and trustworthy space for all people of the sea – from seafarers arriving at the port of Odesa under the sound of sirens and missile strikes – to the families of fallen and captured military personnel.

Stella Maris UK CEO Tim Hill said, “Through the financial resilience programme, Stella Maris Ukraine will offer Ukrainian seafarers a set of online courses to better manage their finances, in the context of their unique position caused by the war. The course is also seen as a first step in ‘rebuilding after the war’, by ensuring that seafarers are equipped with the skills necessary to respond when peace returns.” “Focusing on post conflict skills is a powerful way to encourage seafarers and their families to engage in other training and activities by giving them hope of a brighter future,” he added.

Fr Alexander Smerechynskyy of Stella Maris Ukraine, said, “We are delighted and grateful to Stella Maris UK and other funders for providing financial support and directional expertise in setting up this much-needed programme. It will go a long way towards helping to rebuild the lives of thousands of seafarers and their families devastated by the war. This programme will not only equip participants with financial skills, but also give their morale and confidence a boost looking ahead to the future.

In addition to this financial literacy programme, Stella Maris Ukraine is implementing a range of projects including mental and financial support for sailors, and assistance to families. This is not just help, but a response to the challenges the local population faces daily. The work of Stella Maris Ukraine helps the Ukrainian maritime community to stay composed and effective in the most difficult conditions. Fr Alexander added: “We still face many challenges, including de-mining the sea. Relying on the support and experience of our British colleagues, we are laying the foundation for Ukraine’s future as a strong maritime nation. Under the pressure of war, we are creating a new course that will make our maritime environment stronger than ever before.”

Source: Stella Maris