Stella Maris Now Helping Over 8,000 Seafarers In Kenya

Thanks to support from The Seafarers’ Charity, Stella Maris has been able to grow their team in Kenya and now benefit from a port chaplain, three full time staff and over 30 volunteers.

Stella Maris is now present in all the main fishing lakes and rivers in the country, such as Lakes Nakuru and Victoria, along the Tana River, and along the coast from Vanga in the south to Malindi in the north. Through grants from The Seafarers’ Charity, the Stella Maris chaplains and volunteers also have appropriate PPE, ensuring ship visiting is undertaken in a safe and professional manner.

Chaplains receive regular training opportunities, with two annual workshops and support from staff in the UK to develop the capacity of the Kenyan team.

By increasing their presence in the country, Stella Maris has become better placed to advocate for seafarers. The team regularly work with local Beach Management Units to identify needs of the fishing communities and work closely with the Kenyan Maritime Authority to provide a range of support, including:

Working with local colleges and the maritime sector to help thousands of Kenyans sign contracts to join the maritime industry, either working on fishing vessels or working in the hospitality sector on cruise ships.

In Vanga, Stella Maris has led on the adoption of new fish drying tables to increase the value of fish products caught in the area.

The Mombasa team support abandoned crew, including those from the vessel Ra Horakhty, who were abandoned in 2021. They arranged the delivery of essential items such as potable water and food, and also helped them get legal support to fight their case. The crew were finally compensated when the vessel was sold.

Stella Maris is appreciated and valued in the region and in 2024, Stella Maris received an award from the City of Mombasa for ‘Excellence in Service’ to others for their work in the port, and, through their ship visiting.

The Most Reverend Martin Musonde, Archbishop of Mombasa of Stella Maris recently wrote to The Seafarers’ Charity to explain what the funding means, he said: ‘This funding from The Seafarers’ Charity is immensely valuable and enables us to strengthen our programs, improve our services and continue our mission of offering pastoral care and practical support to those who are at sea.’

Tim Hill MBE, CEO at Stella Maris said, ‘None of our work is possible without the unrestricted core funding provided by The Seafarers’ Charity. Who would pay the port chaplain’s salary, the fuel for his car, his personal protective equipment? Core funding isn’t glamorous, it’s not aligned to a specific project or deliverable, but it is essential to enable our chaplains and volunteers to carry out their vital duties, so we are very grateful to The Seafarers’ Charity for their visionary and flexible funding approach which has been instrumental in supporting our growth in Kenya.’

Source: The Seafarers’ Charity