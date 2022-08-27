Stellium and Voyager portal announce partnership

Stellium and Voyager Portal have announced a first of its kind partnership to bring a fully integrated SAP TM and Bulk shipping operations platform to global markets.

Until now, Transportation Management solutions have struggled to handle the nuances and complexities of global bulk commodity shipping. Instead, TM solutions have been focused on helping businesses manage rail, truck and container freight operations.

“Bulk commodity shipping is a highly complex and fragmented mode of marine transport. Over 90% of ships crossing the ocean will transport bulk commodities such as crude oil, gas, petrochemicals, agricultural products, heavy equipment, and minerals. Given the complexity and variability of each shipment, the operations teams often work exclusively with email and XLS for tracking, planning and execution activities,” says Matthew Costello, CEO of Voyager Portal.

Voyager Portal helps bulk shipping teams digitally manage their operations with their external parties in a shared collaborative environment. Their low-code workflow technology provides customers with the flexibility to design and execute their unique processes, then surface the data for Exceptions Based Management and reporting. The platform allows teams to manage hundreds of common operational workflows such as vessel nominations, survey appointments, terminal clearances, ETA tracking, demurrage and cargo claims.

Working closely with its global customer base of manufacturers, Stellium identified a need in the market for a digitally integrated solution. One that would help customers capture their entire transportation value chain from bulk inbound raw materials, through to outbound finished goods, within a single solution, regardless of mode.

“Our team has extensive first hand experience implementing SAP TM for our customers. Through our many business consulting and system integration engagements we have become acutely aware of both the importance of bulk shipping to our customers, and also the inherent risks that exist with this unique mode. With Voyager and SAP TM, our customers’ planning, production and sales teams can have a true end-to-end picture of their transportation operations in one place,” notes Randeep Nambiar, CEO of Stellium.

“What attracted us to Stellium as a partner was not just their deep domain expertise around SAP, but their extensive reach and global reputation. The Middle East & APAC/India regions are one of the largest importers and exporters of bulk commodities in the world, so we look forward to accelerating growth off the back of the partnership,” says Matthew Costello, CEO of Voyager Portal.

Source: Voyager