Stena becomes sole owner of NTEX

Stena, which previously owned 75 percent of the shares in the transport and logistics company NTEX, has purchased an additional 25 percent of the shares and thus has become the sole owner of the company.

​​​​​​​​​​​​NTEX is one of Sweden’s most expansive transport companies with 20 offices in 12 countries in Europe, over 1,000 employees and around 4 billion SEK in turnover. The company owns and leases around 1,500 trucks and has 16 terminals and warehouses of its own.

“NTEX is a fantastic company that is well established in both transport and logistics and that offers a complete solution to its customers,” says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line and chairman of the board of NTEX.

Stena entered as a majority owner of NTEX in 2020, and is now sole owner of the company.

“The main reason for this acquisition is that we wish to gain a greater understanding of how large transport companies operate in different markets. By owning and running companies, our understanding of our customers and where the market is going increases, which allows us to optimise Stena’s product portfolio,” says Niclas Mårtensson.

“It is of course with mixed feelings that I am selling the remaining part of what I started and built up. I want to express my deep gratitude to all employees. It is an incredible group of people that I have had the honor to hire and work with and their efforts have been critical to the success we have achieved,” says Thomas Ström, NTEX founder and CEO.

The acquisition is subject to approval by relevant authorities.

Source: Stena