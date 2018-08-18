Stena Blue Sky delivers the first LNG cargo at energy giant ENN’s new terminal in China

The LNG carrier Stena Blue Sky was historical when it delivered its cargo to the first privately-owned LNG terminal in China. Chinese gas distributor, ENN invited the LNG carrier to become the first vessel to unload at the new Xin’ao Terminal in Zhoushan, Ninbo region on 8th August 2018.

Chinese companies build their own LNG terminals and import the fuel directly because they aim to meet higher demand and reduce their dependence on supplies of LNG from state-owned companies. The Zhoushan terminal has a capacity of 3 million tonnes of LNG per year.

“Being ‘first in China’ is a very rare title and we are all proud we participated in such an event. Each one of the operations was distinct as each piece of terminal equipment was being operationally used for the first time. It took resourcefulness, patience and a problem-solving attitude, but it was a successful operation,” says Erik Hånell, President & CEO Stena Bulk.

As well as experiencing the pomp of the event, the vessel also underwent a PSC inspection while at the terminal, receiving zero observations.

The major ceremonial operation attracted television news coverage in China with ENN owner Yusuo Wang and ENN senior management attending. Stena Blue Sky captain Marko Skoric, and the rest of the crew were also joined by Stena representative Helen Huang, Austen Maritime Services Shanghai, as well as a host of other Chinese dignitaries and terminal representatives.

Source: Stena Bulk