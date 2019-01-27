Stena Boss Had this to Say About No-Deal Brexit Impact on Ports – & Brexiteer’s Response

Stena Line’s boss reports NorthWalesLive, has warned about “relatively significant disruption” at ports in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The head of Swedish ferry operator Stena AB – parent company of Stena Line – fears disruption in the event of a hard Brexit but is still hoping that politicians can come up with a solution before March 29.

This could have implications for Holyhead port, where Stena Line runs routes to Dublin in Ireland.

But former Brexit minister David Jones said any “teething problems” could be overcome.

Stena Line is currently investing in new vessels for the Holyhead to Dublin route.

Stena’s Carl-Johan Hagman told Reuters TV: “We’re really hoping for and banking on the fact that the people will come to their senses and that we will have regimes that will ensure that we can continue the way that we’re doing today.

Source: Afloat