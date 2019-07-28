Stena Bulk: Constant Work With the Authorities to Release Tanker and 23 Crew Members

Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management continue to work closely with the authorities to secure the release of the Stena Impero and its 23 crew members.

India, Russia and Philippines Embassy officials have attended the Stena Impero and have met with crew members from their respective countries. Feedback from the officials is that the crew are in good health and they appreciated the interaction with their government representatives. The crew members continue to have limited contact with family members, who we continue to support during this difficult time.

We hope this situation can be resolved swiftly and we will continue to hold an open dialogue with all involved governments and authorities to secure the release of the crew and vessel.

Source: Stena Bulk