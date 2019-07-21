Stena Bulk has asked to visit crew of seized tanker

Recent News

  
Stena Bulk, the British operator of a tanker seized by Iran, has made a formal request to visit the 23 crew members of the Stena Impero and is awaiting a formal response, it said on Sunday.

“I can confirm a formal request for permission to visit the 23 crew members of the Stena Impero has been made to the authorities at the Port of Bandar Abbas,” Stena Bulk President and CEO Erik Hanell said in a statement.

“The request has been acknowledged, but we await a formal response. In the meantime, we will continue to cooperate and liaise with all appropriate authorities.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by David Goodman)

