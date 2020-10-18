Stena Bulk Once Again Facilitates Successful Sea Trial, This Time With ExxonMobil´s First Marine Bio Fuel Oil

Stena Bulk has just completed a successful sea trial together with ExxonMobil, testing the company’s first marine bio fuel oil in commercial operation. The trial included evaluation of on-board storage, handling and consumption in main and auxiliary engines, and showed once again biofuel’s potential as a low-carbon option to conventional fuels.

“We believe various kinds of non-traditional fuels have an important role to play in accelerating the shipping industry´s reduction of greenhouse gas emissions”, said Erik Hånell, President and CEO Stena Bulk. “The development of ExxonMobil’s biofuel is an important step towards a broader commercial use of low-carbon fuels and we were happy to be part of the sea trial, which proved to be very successful. The fuel performed very well and fitted seamlessly into our technical and commercial operation without the need for engine modifications or additional procedures, while contributing to the development of fuel that significantly reduce CO2 emissions.”

“With new marine fuels coming to market recently, the need for quality fuels that are both compliant and reliable has never been greater,” said Cowan Lee, Marine Fuels Marketing Manager at ExxonMobil. “ExxonMobil’s new marine bio fuel oil meets that growing need as it has been extensively tested, is sulphur compliant and can make a significant contribution in reducing an operator’s CO2 emissions.”

ExxonMobil’s marine bio fuel oil is a 0.50% sulphur residual-based fuel (VLSFO) processed with a second generation waste-based FAME component (ISCC certified), offering a reduction of CO2 emissions by up to 40%*.

Source: Stena Bulk