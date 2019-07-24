Stena Bulk says spoke to seized tanker’s crew, all are safe and well

Stena Bulk can confirm that we have had direct communication with the crew of the Stena Impero since late yesterday.

The Master advised that everyone was safe with good cooperation with the Iranian personnel onboard.

Family members are being updated on the latest developments and will continue to receive our full support.

We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.

Erik Hanell, President and CEO, Stena Bulk: “We do of course appreciate this step of development and that this is a first sign that we will soon see more positive progress from the Iranian authorities.”

Source: Stena Bulk