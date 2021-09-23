Stena Bulk signs the Global Maritime Forum’s Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization ahead of COP26

Erik Hånell, President and CEO, Stena Bulk, comments on Stena Bulk becoming a signatory of the Global Maritime Forum’s Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization ahead of COP26:

“Today, Stena Bulk has joined other industry leaders in a worldwide call to action for shipping decarbonisation ahead of COP26, where shipping will be included in global climate discussions for the first time. We believe it is vital to join other voices and show that shipping is seriously committed to decarbonisation. Together, our community can speak with a united voice in favour of sustainability innovation.

“Stena Bulk is proud to constantly push sustainability boundaries, as this allows us to be ahead of the curve when it comes to green technological research and development. Global Maritime Forum’s Call to Action is fully aligned with our own sustainability ambitions and objectives, and is a natural initiative for us to be involved in. As part of our participation in this call to action, Stena Bulk has committed to specific targets and deadlines that have been approved by the Global Maritime Forum and outlined in the Call to Action document.

“These commitments are already part of our core business strategy and are incorporated in the decarbonisation roadmap that we unveiled in April 2021, representing our ongoing efforts to decarbonise our fleet and push the wider decarbonisation of our sector. These milestones, which are already underway, are:

Incorporating three carbon neutral-ready methanol powered MR tankers into Stena Bulk’s fleet.

Exploring low carbon fuels and the feasibility of using carbon capture to cut emissions further in collaboration with our joint-venture partners.

Having all of our newbuilds carbon neutral-ready by 2030 and having zero-emission vessels on the water before 2035.

Achieving carbon neutral operations by 2040 and becoming a completely net-zero business by 2050.

Performing three trials of sustainable 2nd and 3rd generation biofuels, offering it to our customers as an option on individual voyages and across our full fleet.

Evaluating the scalability and availability of biomass resources for multiple applications, together with the oil and gas majors.

Conducting two projects with local universities looking at the technical challenges of using hydrogen and ammonia on tankers, and doing research with a group of our customers into ammonia production and supply more generally.

Developing a digital platform to track, share, and evaluate all emissions on individual voyages, making it available to other ship owners, operators, and charterers.

“Stena Bulk has always supported the idea that shipping needs to embrace more partnership and collaboration to tackle the industry’s biggest challenges; that is why we remain committed to developing ambitious partnerships and evaluating technologies and fuels through a range of pilot projects. The Global Maritime Forum’s Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization positions us perfectly to join forces with other industry leaders from the entire maritime ecosystem to make real progress in the decarbonisation of our sector.”

Source: Stena Bulk