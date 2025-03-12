Stena Immaculate Incident In The North Sea – Update #2

Crowley continues to work closely with U.K. agencies to support the incident response, salvage and environmental impact mitigation operations resulting from container ship Solong striking the Crowley-managed tanker Stena Immaculate while at anchor on Monday, March 10.

A fire onboard the Stena Immaculate has greatly diminished with no visible flames. Crowley is continuing to assist response efforts led by the U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA). The vessel is stationary at anchor and being monitored by Crowley representatives, partners and government authorities, and we are working alongside partners during initial salvage activities.

In the meantime, we are prioritizing supporting the health and wellbeing of our mariners in Grimsby and the response effort to mitigate environmental threats.

It remains uncertain at this time what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident, but initial review shows impacts have been limited due to exposure to the fire and evaporation of the Jet A1 fuel. In addition, U.K agencies are closely monitoring air quality and any possible public health impacts resulting onshore. Both are currently measuring low or within normal levels.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the incident and its impacts, and we defer to them for any question about the cause. The individual arrested by local police is not a member of the Crowley crew.

Crowley will provide further updates as needed and on official company social media channels.

Source: Crowley