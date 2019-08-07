Stena: Iran’s detention of UK-flagged tanker unacceptable

The continued detainment of the Stena Impero and its crew by the Iranian authorities has now reached 19 days and remains unacceptable and unjustifiable.

Erik Hanell, President and CEO, Stena Bulk said: “We are maintaining limited communication with the crew onboard and although they remain in good health considering the circumstances, we continue to be concerned about their welfare given the amount of time they have been in confinement.

“Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management continue to work with all appropriate authorities, including UK and other national governments, to secure the release of the crew. This has included face to face meetings with senior government representation. We are confident this matter is being given the high priority level it warrants, and we will do everything possible to ensure the Stena Impero remains at the forefront of their agendas.

“On behalf of Latvian authorities, a Finnish consulate visit to the Latvian crewmember onboard the vessel took place on Saturday 3rd August. The Finnish representative advised that the crew were in good health, however the duration of their confinement remains of considerable concern to the crew. We welcome all support to the crew from national embassies.

“Our daily contact and support to the crew members’ families continues. We want to emphasise the difficult circumstances they are enduring as a result of this ongoing situation.”

Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management have yet to receive an official answer from the Iranian authorities regarding our request to attend the vessel.

Source: Stena Bulk