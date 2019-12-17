Stena Line invests 5 MEUR in modernising the Trelleborg – Rostock route

The route between Rostock and Trelleborg have had an impressive growth during the last three years and in 2019 more than 400 000 guests will travel on the route. To ensure a great travel and onboard experience in the future Stena Line now invests 5 MEUR in a refit and renovation of the cabins and public spaces onboard the two vessels FS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and M/S Skåne.

The refit will start in the end of December and take place both during the planned yard visits and during operation. The project will be finished in time before the peak season 2020.

The design is based on the Stena Line Design Book, also used for the newbuildings, focusing on a spacious, light and modern Scandinavian design. The renovation will cover all cabins and public areas, corridors and food outlets. Onboard FS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern the separation between the shop and café will be taken away to create a more spacious feeling. Onboard M/S Skåne the relaxing service concept ”Newsroom”, also found on the newbuildings, will be built.

“The Rostock-Trelleborg route have had an impressive growth during the last three years and this year we will reach the milestone 400 000 guests on the route for the first time. The investment and renovation the two vessels are an important part of the journey to ensure a great travel and onboard experience for our guests also in the future, says Ron Gerlach, Trade Director Germany, Stena Line.

Japanese sleeping pods a success

The japanese sleeping pods launched onboard the two vessels in April this year has also played a part in the success of the route. With more than 5 000 bookings the targets were more than surpassed.

”We are really happy to present a new look on our ferries FS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and M/S Skåne. The route Rostock-Trelleborg is an important part of Stena Line but also an important link between Sweden and Germany and between the regions Skåne and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. This investment shows our continuous commitment and engagement in the region, the route and in both the ports and cities of Rostock and Trelleborg, says Ron Gerlach.

Source: Stena Line