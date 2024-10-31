Stena Line marks significant milestones in build of NewMax ships, Stena Futura and Stena Connecta

Stena Line has reached another milestone in the build of its NewMax ships – launching Stena Futura into the water and laying the keel of the second ship, to be named Stena Connecta.

Last week, Stena held a joint ‘launch’ and ‘keel-laying’ ceremony at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Weihai, celebrating the release of Stena Futura into the water for the first time, and the laying of the keel for Stena Connecta, which marks the beginning of the build.

Once operational, Stena Connecta and Stena Futura will enhance freight capacity by 40% on the Belfast-Heysham route in response to an increase in customer demand for services between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The two NewMax hybrid vessels will play a key role in Stena Line’s journey to sustainable fuel as they will both be able to operate on methanol fuel. They will also be enhanced with built in technologies that will be able to utilise both battery propulsion and shore power, when available. Stena Line is working closely with methanol suppliers, ensuring future volumes of e-methanol and fulfilling their strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting 30% of its CO2 emissions by 2030.

​Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line said,

“It’s exciting to witness the progress of our new ships, to future-proof our fleet and set new industry standards to be part of the solution to climate change. These new vessels are the first RoRo ships equipped with a multi hybrid solution, enabling them to operate on battery, biofuel, and methanol. This not only complies with upcoming regulations but also reduces our CO2 emissions, aiding our customers in achieving their scope 3 targets.”

“Stena Futura and Stena Connecta will provide a crucial link across the Irish Sea, meeting the continued growth and demand from freight customers on this route. We’re confident that the increased capacity will be well-received by the market when we welcome Stena Futura to the Irish Sea in Autumn 2025.”

Source: Stena Line