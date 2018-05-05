Stena Oil Expands In Collaboration With The Port Of Frederikshavn: New Marine Fuel Terminal to be Adapted for the New Sulphur Directive 2020

Stena Oil has signed an agreement to create a new marine fuel terminal in the Port of Frederikshavn. The facility will be fully adapted for the new Sulphur Directive 2020 and its location will reduce the distances travelled by bunkering vessels. The oil terminal will be the largest of its kind in Scandinavia, with a capacity of 75 000 cubic metres.

– We are delighted to be developing our business in Frederikshavn. We will create a state-of-the-art terminal that can handle all fuel types that meet the IMO’s global sulphur directive, which comes into effect in 2020. In combination with our Gothenburg terminal, we will have the capability to serve our customers even better. We are also investing in a new bunkering vessel. We are well prepared to meet changing customer needs and the 2020 fuel requirements, says Jonas Persson, Managing Director of Stena Oil.

The new terminal has been made possible by major investment in recent years to expand and develop the Port of Frederikshavn. The terminal will be built in a new, outer part of the harbor where Stena Oil will have exclusive access to a 300 meter- long quayside with 14 meters draft. This means that large vessels can load and discharge at the same time.

– This will significantly increase efficiency. It will make us more flexible and means that we can supply fuel to ships in the Skagerrak and Kattegatt more quickly. The location also means that our bunkering vessels will travel shorter distances, which will reduce fuel consumption and emissions for every delivery we make.

STENA OIL BRINGS ITS ENVIRONMENTAL KNOWHOW TO FREDERIKSHAVN

One of the purposes of the new terminal will be to collect slops (water used to clean oil tanks), leading to improved customer service. Several services can be carried out simultaneously – reducing transportation and turnaround times. The boat that supplies fuel can carry slops back to the terminal where they are pumped into tanks and cleaned in an environmentally sound process. Handling slops is carried out in collaboration with Stena Oil’s sister company, Stena Recycling A/S.

The new terminal will also provide a base for Stena Oil’s EMSA (European Maritime Safety Agency) work. Under this collaboration, Stena Oil provides rapid response ships and equipment for oil spill cleaning in Scandinavian waters. With equipment in Frederikshavn, Stena Oil can respond more quickly to oil spills in the busy waters of Skagerrak.

– Overall, the new terminal will be a very positive development for us and our customers. Frederikshavn is an ideal location for warehousing and will improve logistics at Northern Europe’s leading bunkering site for international shipping. We are well prepared to meet the reduced sulphur requirements for marine fuel with rapid service and efficient logistics solutions. The oil terminal will be the largest of its kind in Scandinavia, with a capacity of 75 000 cubic metres. With exclusive access to 300 meters of quayside and full flexibility to handle all grades of marine fuel – as well as slops and sludge – Stena Oil will have a cost-effective terminal with high safety standards, says Jonas Persson.

PORT OF FREDERIKSHAVN: STENA OIL TO BUILD SCANDINAVIA’S LARGEST BUNKERING TERMINAL ON 38,000 SQUARE METER SITE

The Port of Frederikshavn, which will soon open the first part of its expansion program, has announced a new contract for stage two. Stena Oil will lease a 38,000 square meter quayside site in an agreement that will lead to increased sales for the port.

– We are proud that Stena Oil is going to build its new terminal in Frederikshavn. It is an important addition to all the marine business we conduct here. The agreements that we have signed for the port’s development mean that we have reached ourstrategic goals for 2021 in both commercial and financial terms. We have leased out all the sites for Stages 1 and 2, which includes 400 meters of quay and dredging, with 11 to 14 meters draft. This means that we will have an additional 150,000 square meter area, says Mikkel Seedorff Sørensen, Managing Director of the Port of Frederikshavn.

The stage 2 extension will be completed in early 2019, meaning that the Port of Frederikshavn will have a total area of 950,000 square meters.

THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN FREDERIKSHAVN WELCOME NEW INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS

The port in Frederikshavn is an economic growth area – currently providing 5,500 jobs and accounting for 30 percent of local tax revenue. The news that another international company is building at the port is welcomed by the local authorities:

– The success of the port is very important to us and we welcome Stena Oil. The local authorities encourage forward thinking investments – it is the principle behind our development plans. The Port of Frederikshavn analyzed the market and recognized that there were opportunities for growth. This strategy is now being realized. We are aiming high and expansion improves our ability to compete on an international level, says Birgit S. Hansen, Mayor of Frederikshavn.

Source: Stena Oil