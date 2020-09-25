Sterling Pbes Launches Canpower – A ‘Microgrid In A Box’ For The Maritime Market

Energy Storage System (ESS) specialist Sterling PBES has today announced the launch of CanPower, an all-encompassing ESS microgrid. The CanPower ‘Microgrid in a Box’ can add energy storage to virtually any vessel, without the need for complex design and build times, with the highest energy density available in the world today.

As the maritime industry realises the immediate need for energy storage to reduce greenhouse and other polluting emissions, and their proven operability and ROI benefits, ESS’ are becoming increasingly popular.

Two of the main hurdles facing shipowners wishing to install ESS’ are the physical footprints of the systems and the complexity of the installation. The CanPower microgrid system solves these by utilising a self-contained unit that can easily and inexpensively be located on the top deck or other exterior location of any vessel, alongside intelligent design to streamline installations. CanPower can be retrofitted to existing vessels or included in a newbuild.

The system also simplifies installation by enclosing all power electronics, fire fighting, ventilation, insulation, and cooling systems, all encompassed in an IP65, ISO rated steel standard container. It does not require any additional infrastructure and is delivered ready to install on any application. The turnkey system allows connection to the vessel’s electrical grid via a fixed connection or a plug-in. Using Sterling PBES’ new C-Max connector system, the battery can be charged in as little as six minutes, depending on available shore power.

Brent Perry, CEO of Sterling PBES, said: “Sterling PBES has always approached the industry as developers of total system solutions- innovating the path forward to meet the commercial needs of the maritime industry. CanPower is another demonstration of thought leadership in that we offer three different types of lithium cells to meet our clients needs, ranging from Ultra High Power to Maximum Energy Density solutions, all within the technology leading Sterling PBES ESS. Capacity and Service are optimized- it is an elegant solution”.

CanPower also takes advantage of its containerised design to function as flexibly as possible. With HotSwap™ owners are able to use the system as a cartridge battery; the system can be set up to be removed and replaced in minutes using a standard shore crane system. The system can then be charged onshore, or re-purposed to another vessel, used as shore power, or to provide auxiliary power to other heavy equipment on the dock.

The system also uses Sterling PBES’ unique CellCool™ system to deliver an additional layer of safety and long-term cost efficiency. This liquid cooling system keeps the entirety of the ESS and its cells cool in the most extreme heat and use scenarios, and has been validated to prevent thermal runaway.

Alongside CellCool™ technology, Sterling PBES’ patented Thermal Management and E-Vent technology are incorporated in every system. Each CanPower Box comes with remote monitoring an industry leading management software incorporated within. It is the “plug and play” solution that industry demands.

Source: Sterling PBES