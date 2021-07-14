Sterling PlanB Adds Seasoned Chief Supply Chain Officer, Nanda Kishore, Based in Norway

Leading maritime and industrial energy storage solutions expert, Sterling PlanB, has announced the appointment of senior procurement professional Nanda Kishore to the position of Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Located in Bergen, Norway, Kishore is now based out of Sterling PlanB’s Norway office. He is responsible for managing the operations of the company post-contract issue, managing all contract execution through the supply chain, manufacturing and delivery to customer.

This senior staff appointment comes following the recent announcement of Sterling PlanB signing a co-operation agreement with Europe’s largest independent ship design office, ICE. Two months ago, Sterling PlanB also announced the hiring of Jens-Christian Strate as the new European Head of Solutions out of Copenhagen, Denmark. With Sterling PlanB’s continued expansion into Europe, this significant new addition to Sterling PlanB’s Europe-based team provides an additional level of expertise and experience to its customers.

“Nanda’s academic and professional experience in manufacturing quality control as well as marine projects make him a well-suited and exciting new addition to the Sterling PlanB team,” said Sterling PlanB founder and CEO Brent Perry. “His extensive experience in the Norwegian market and passion for sustainability will greatly serve us and our customers in continuing to disrupt the energy sector with lower emission solutions.”

Enthusiastic about the career move, Kishore commented: “I’m thrilled to be contributing towards Sterling PlanB’s pivotal sustainability goals, and ultimately making the world a better place for the next generation.”

Kishore has an impressive professional and academic background, with a Bachelor of Engineering, specializing in mechanical engineering, from Bangalore University and certifications related to project management, purchase management and lead auditing. Kishore was most recently with Rolls Royce Power Systems as their Head of Manufacturing Programs before joining the Sterling PlanB team.

Source: Sterling PlanB